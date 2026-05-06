Piotr Zielinski headshot

Piotr Zielinski News: Sets up opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Zielinski assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Parma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Zielinski set up the opener scored by Marcus Thuram to mark his third consecutive home game with a goal contribution, having registered one goal and two assists across those appearances. The midfielder has started four of his last five games, taking five shots and creating four chances during that stretch.

Piotr Zielinski
Inter Milan
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