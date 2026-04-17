Piotr Zielinski News: Strikes against Cagliari

Zielinski scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one block in 14 minutes in Friday's 3-0 win versus Cagliari.

Zielinski was managed for the most part, but he played enough to round out the score with a thunderous shot from outside the box late in the game. He recorded his seventh goal of the season, ending a nine-match drought. He has assisted once and logged five shots (one on target), five crosses (one accurate) and three clearances in the last five fixtures. On the other hand, he halted a six-game streak with one or more tackles.