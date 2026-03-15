Piotr Zielinski News: Swings in four crosses in Atalanta clash

Zielinski recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner and won one of two tackles in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Zielinski led his club in crosses in a relatively slow game for Federico Dimarco and did his part in the passive phase as well. He'll continue to be the main playmaker and PK taker while Hakan Calhanoglu (thigh) is missing. He has notched at least one tackle in three fixtures in a row, piling up four (one accurate) and registering three key passes, five crosses (one accurate) and three interceptions over that span.