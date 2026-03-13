Pol Lirola Injury: Returning against Genoa

Lirola (undisclosed) "has recovered from his injury," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Lirola is primed to be back after missing a month due to an unspecified muscular problem and will be an extra option on both wings, joining Daniel Oyegoke, Domagoj Bradaric and Rafik Belghali, while Martin Frese might be deployed in the back again. He has tallied nine crosses (zero accurate), four tackles and four clearances in four outings with Verona.