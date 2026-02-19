Pol Lirola Injury: Sidelined for a while
Lirola (undisclosed) "is dealing with a muscular issue and will need a few weeks to heal," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.
Lirola is nursing a strain, although the gaffer didn't specify in which area. He'll be unavailable for at least a couple more fixtures after missing the recent Parma one. Cheikh Niasse, Fallou Cham or Domagoj Bradaric will play on the right wing until either he or Rafik Belghali (ankle) returns.
