Pol Lirola News: Decisive again against Lyon

Lirola assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Lyon.

Lirola has primarily been a bench option this season, contributing to three goals, all against Lyon. On Sunday, he made a significant impact off the bench, playing on the left early and on the right towards the end of the match to help secure the win. While on the left, he delivered a quality cross for Luis Henrique's winning goal, marking his second assist of the season. This performance could influence coach Roberto De Zerbi's plans, and Lirola may see increased playing time in upcoming fixtures.