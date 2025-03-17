Pol Lirola News: Scores own goal in defeat

Lirola registered an own goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lirola was on the bench and in contention to start the Classique against Paris on Sunday. Coach Roberto De Zerbi opted for Luiz Felipe, who was not fully fit, instead. The decision proved justified as Lirola scored an awful own goal after replacing the defender in the second half. The Spanish fullback was already low in the pecking order this season, and this performance will likely further limit his minutes for the rest of the season at Marseille.