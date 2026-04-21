Pol Lirola News: Seven crosses in defeat

Lirola registered seven crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Lirola entered Sunday's 1-0 defeat to AC Milan in the first half following an injury to Daniel Oyegoke. Across his subsequent 69 minutes of play, the wide-midfielder led the Verona attack with seven crosses (one accurate). Lirola's appearance marked his first since February after being left on the bench as an unused substitute in Verona's pervious four league fixtures.