Pol Lirola headshot

Pol Lirola News: Unused sub in Genoa tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Lirola (undisclosed) wasn't deployed in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Genoa.

Lirola was back available after skipping a month due to a strain, but he didn't sub in, as Daniel Oyegoke and Rafik Belghali got minutes over him on the right flank, while Martin Frese played the whole game on the other one. He has recorded nine crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (three won) and four clearances in four matches with Verona.

Pol Lirola
Verona
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