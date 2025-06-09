Pol Lozano News: Defensive-minded presence

Lozano appeared in 30 matches, with 27 starts for Espanyol during the 2024 season.

Lozano took a step forward in terms of playing time and maintained a consistent role, with 30 appearances and 27 starts. He made the most of the opportunity and imposed his presence all around the pitch, with 17 chances created on one side, and 34 tackles won, 22 interceptions and six blocks on the other. His defensive inclination is likely to help him maintain a substantial role moving forward.