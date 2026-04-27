Pol Lozano News: Receives red card versus Levante

Lozano received a red card as a substitute in Monday's 0-0 draw with Levante.

Lozano was sent off a few minutes after coming off the bench in Urko Gonzalez's place in this game. Such event will lead to a one-game ban for Lozano, who will miss the next clash against Real Madrid before returning to contention to face Sevilla. While he's ineligible, the defensive midfield spots should continue to be covered by Gonzalez and Edu Exposito.