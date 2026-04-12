Pol Lozano News: Scores once in loss

Pol Lozano scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Lozano scored with a well-placed effort from distance to register his second league goal of the season and his first since October. It was also only his third goal contribution of the season, having previously added one assist.He has taken 16 shots in the league this season, with 13 coming from outside the box, and his deeper role looks likely to keep limiting his fantasy output going forward.