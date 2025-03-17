Pol Lozano News: Suspension cleared
Lozano completed his one-game suspension for yellow cards accumulation and will be eligible to face Atletico on March. 29.
Lozano missed Saturday's 2-1 loss against Mallorca and is available for selection for their next contest after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now