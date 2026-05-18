Pol Lozano News: Will miss season finale

Lozano will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga and will therefore miss Sunday's season finale against Real Sociedad.

Lozano picked up his tenth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's season finale against Real Sociedad. The midfielder has been a locked-in starter for the Catalans, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Ramon Terrats expected to get a larger role for that clash. Lozano ends the season with two goals, one assist, 23 chances created and 29 crosses, all career highs, across 33 La Liga appearances (28 starts).