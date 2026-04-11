Pontus Almqvist headshot

Pontus Almqvist Injury: Available versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Almqvist (thigh) "has completed his rehab and will be called up for Sunday," coach Carlos Cuesta stated.

Almqvist will return after missing three months because of a severe thigh injury and will provide depth in multiple roles. He had been regular only very early in the season. He has tallied two shots (two on target), two chances created and four crosses (one accurate) in his last five displays (one start).

Pontus Almqvist
Parma
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