Pontus Almqvist Injury: Nursing serious thigh problem

Almqvist has been sidelined because of a high-degree flexor lesion, Parma announced.

Almqvist had been missing time, but the club had yet to disclose his diagnosis. He'll have to spend about two months on the shelf, La Gazzetta dello Sport informs. He has been a fringe part of the rotation, appearing nine times (four starts). Parma added Gabriel Strefezza in January and can count on Jacob Ondrejka and Gaetano Pio Oristanio in the same role.