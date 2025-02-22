Pontus Almqvist News: Precious defensively against Bologna

Almqvist won two of three tackles and registered one cross (zero accurate), two clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Bologna.

Almqvist was handed a rare nod by new coach Christian Chivu and contributed a lot more in the passive phase than in the final third, although he was generally fizzy. He'll rotate with Dennis Man, Matteo Cancellieri and Drissa Camara while Valentin Mihaila (thigh) is out. He had started in five rounds, recording two key passes, three crosses (zero accurate) and one shot on target during such a stretch.