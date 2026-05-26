Pontus Almqvist News: Sets up goal on Sunday

Almqvist assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Sassuolo.

Almqvist set up Mateo Pellegrino for the only goal of the game in the 80th minute. Almqvist completed just four passes and made one tackle. He has featured in 13 games this campaign, starting only four times, and this was his first goal contribution of the season.