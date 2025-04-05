Fantasy Soccer
Pontus Almqvist headshot

Pontus Almqvist News: Will miss Fiorentina game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Almqvist registered one shot (zero on goal) and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter.

Alqmvist was tasked with taking care of the whole flank in a more defensive formation and struggled to do so, as Federico Dimarco blew past him a few times. He'll miss Sunday's away game versus Fiorentina due to yellow-card accumulation. Enrico Delprato could move to this role if the coach confirms the formation, with an extra center-back in the XI, while Jacob Ondrejka would start in their standard one.

Pontus Almqvist
Parma
