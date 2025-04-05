Pontus Almqvist News: Will miss Fiorentina game

Almqvist registered one shot (zero on goal) and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter.

Alqmvist was tasked with taking care of the whole flank in a more defensive formation and struggled to do so, as Federico Dimarco blew past him a few times. He'll miss Sunday's away game versus Fiorentina due to yellow-card accumulation. Enrico Delprato could move to this role if the coach confirms the formation, with an extra center-back in the XI, while Jacob Ondrejka would start in their standard one.