Portu suffered a very bad knee injury in Wednesday's training session with Girona that could be an ACL injury. The striker will be assessed on Thursday by Doctor Ramon Cugat to determine the extent of the damage, but if the worst scenario is confirmed Portu could be ruled out for the rest of the season. This would be a major blow for Girona since he is an important figure in the team and he has been a decisive player in key moments in recent seasons despite losing his starting role in the frontline for the Catalans.