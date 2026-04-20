Portu Injury: Back on grass

Portu (knee) was spotted back on the grass Monday during his long-term recovery, the club posted.

Portu's appearance on the pitch is an encouraging early sign in what figures to be a lengthy rehabilitation process following the successful ACL surgery. The forward concluded the campaign with 10 appearances including four starts and no goal contributions, and while any return to competitive action this season is out of the question, getting back outside this early in his recovery bodes well for his chances of being fully fit for the start of the 2026/27 campaign. Portu has one year remaining on his contract and will be motivated to make the most of his recovery ahead of what will be an significant season for his future at the club.