Presnel Kimpembe News: Returns in cup

Kimpembe got back on the pitch Tuesday after missing more than half the season with an Achilles injury. It's been a long road to recovery for the defender, who last played any sort of significant minutes in 2021/22. If he can stay fit he could be a valuable depth option in the back half of the season.