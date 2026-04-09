Preston Judd News: Assists opener in win
Judd scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against San Diego FC.
Judd created Nikos Tsakiris' opener in the 13th minute with his first assist in the campaign. Later, just before halftime, he scored his third goal in the season to give San Jose the 3-0 lead. The forward also led his side in shots during the win.
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