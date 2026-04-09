Preston Judd headshot

Preston Judd News: Assists opener in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Judd scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against San Diego FC.

Judd created Nikos Tsakiris' opener in the 13th minute with his first assist in the campaign. Later, just before halftime, he scored his third goal in the season to give San Jose the 3-0 lead. The forward also led his side in shots during the win.

Preston Judd
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Preston Judd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Preston Judd See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024