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Preston Judd News: Extends scoring streak to five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Judd scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Judd continued his remarkable scoring streak in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at Lumen Field, making it five consecutive MLS appearances with a goal after his deflected effort in the second half following a blocked shot that ricocheted off Jackson Ragen's heel and looped past a diving Andrew Thomas briefly leveled the match at 2-2. Judd has now scored nine goals and two assists across 13 MLS appearances this season.

Preston Judd
San Jose Earthquakes
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