Preston Judd News: Extends scoring streak to five
Judd scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.
Judd continued his remarkable scoring streak in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at Lumen Field, making it five consecutive MLS appearances with a goal after his deflected effort in the second half following a blocked shot that ricocheted off Jackson Ragen's heel and looped past a diving Andrew Thomas briefly leveled the match at 2-2. Judd has now scored nine goals and two assists across 13 MLS appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Preston Judd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Preston Judd See More