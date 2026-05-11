Preston Judd headshot

Preston Judd News: Goal streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Judd scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Judd netted the opening goal Saturday in San Jose's 1-1 home draw versus Vancouver. The forward has scored once in each of his last four appearances (four starts), scoring five goals total from 16 shots (nine on goal). Judd has been named to the starting XI in each of San Jose's first 12 MLS fixtures.

Preston Judd
San Jose Earthquakes
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