Preston Judd News: Goal up front Saturday

Judd scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Even though the 2026 Earthquakes will have an ex-European mainstay in Timo Werner to put up front, he is not ready yet, which explains why they put Judd up front to begin their regular season. Despite a limited window, it began with him getting right on the Quakes' scoresheet. Judd will look to improve from a six-goal 2025, during which he logged 29 appearances but barely double-digit starts.