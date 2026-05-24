Preston Judd News: Logs another brace

Judd scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Portland Timbers.

A month after logging his 2026 season's first brace, Judd has recorded another right before the World Cup respite. Even though his current campaign includes almost as twice as fewer MLS appearances compared to those of his 2025, he has significantly improved since then. This year, Judd has logged 11 goals, almost double his previous season's scoring. The incredible efficiency indicates that once MLS action returns in July, he should not be viewed as a sleeper forward but as one of this league's best strikers.