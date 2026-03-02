Preston Judd News: Nets opener

Judd scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

Judd is on a hot streak to start the season, as he would net the opener in the 24th minute. This comes after he also scored in the opener, now two for two on goals this season in two games. With only six all of last season in 29 appearances (10 starts), he seems to have turned a new leaf this campaign.