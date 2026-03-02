Preston Judd headshot

Preston Judd News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Judd scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

Judd is on a hot streak to start the season, as he would net the opener in the 24th minute. This comes after he also scored in the opener, now two for two on goals this season in two games. With only six all of last season in 29 appearances (10 starts), he seems to have turned a new leaf this campaign.

Preston Judd
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Preston Judd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Preston Judd See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024