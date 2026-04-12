Preston Judd News: Provides assist in win

Judd assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Judd picked up the assist on Jack Skahan's 49th-minute strike, threading the final pass that helped put San Jose into a 2-1 lead early in the second half as the Earthquakes flipped a first-half equalizer into a decisive surge. He was also heavily involved in the buildup to Skahan's first goal, making smart box movement that opened space for Niko Tsakiris to whip in the cross, and he finished the night with one assist and two shots over 87 minutes. Judd is now up to three goals and two assists in seven MLS appearances this season, standing out as one of San Jose's most reliable attacking sparks.