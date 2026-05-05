Preston Judd News: Scores on Saturday in 1-1 draw
Judd scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC.
Judd scored the team's only goal in the match, which was his seventh in the league campaign. It was the 26-year-old's fourth goal in the last three league fixtures as well. Judd also made a clearance.
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