Preston Judd headshot

Preston Judd News: Scores on Saturday in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Judd scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC.

Judd scored the team's only goal in the match, which was his seventh in the league campaign. It was the 26-year-old's fourth goal in the last three league fixtures as well. Judd also made a clearance.

Preston Judd
San Jose Earthquakes
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