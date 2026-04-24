Preston Judd News: Scores two from eight shots

Judd scored two goals to go with eight shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-1 win against Austin FC.

Judd scored twice to bring him to five goals for the season in nine games. He took eight shots in the match, his first time taking more than five in a game this season and put four on target. He has put at least two shots on target in six times this season. This was also the fourth time in the last five matches that he had created a chance.