Prince-Osei Owusu News: Another goal Saturday

Owusu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus New York City FC.

Osei-Owusu continues to tear it up in the league with another goal, which ultimately decided the win Saturday. Through six games, the forward has six goals with four assists, collecting 11 shots with nine chances created and making six tackles in the process as he is on his way to break his season total from 2025 at this current pace.