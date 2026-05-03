Prince-Osei Owusu headshot

Prince-Osei Owusu News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Owusu assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Owusu added to his amazing 2026 goal contribution tally on Saturday, as the forward earned an assist on Matthew Longstaff's sixth-minute goal. This is now a third straight match with a goal contribution for the forward, with two goals and four assists during that span. He is now up to six goals and five assists this season.

Prince-Osei Owusu
CF Montreal
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