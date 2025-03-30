Prince-Osei Owusu News: Fires in foru shots

Owusu generated four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Owusu was active Saturday with his four shots, although he couldn't find the back of the net in the draw. He has now gone his past five games without a goal contribution after bagging a goal and an assist in the season opener. He has yet to miss a start this season and will look to see another soon, bagging nine in 31 appearances (20 starts) last season.