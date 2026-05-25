Prince-Osei Owusu News: Hat-trick before yellow card

Owusu scored three goals and provided one assist in Saturday's 4-4 draw against D.C. United before picking up a yellow can that will make him serve a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation. He will miss the clash against Toronto on July 16 following the World Cup break, according to the league.

Owusu was brillant on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick and providing one assist before picking up a yellow card. He is an undisputed starter in the front line for Montreal and his absence will force a reshuffle in attack, with Daniel Rios expected to take on a larger role in his place during the suspension. Owusu is set to return to the starting lineup once the ban has been served and MLS action continues after the tournament.