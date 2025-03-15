Prince-Osei Owusu News: In starting XI Saturday

Owusu (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for the weekend's clash against D.C. United.

Owusu managed to retain his usual spot in the front line despite missing training sessions during the week. He's the squad's top offensive contributor with one goal and one assist in three MLS games this year but has been held off the score sheet in the most recent pair of contests. His presence in the lineup leaves Sunusi Ibrahim and Kwadwo Opoku on the bench Saturday.