Prince-Osei Owusu headshot

Prince-Osei Owusu News: In starting XI Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Owusu (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for the weekend's clash against D.C. United.

Owusu managed to retain his usual spot in the front line despite missing training sessions during the week. He's the squad's top offensive contributor with one goal and one assist in three MLS games this year but has been held off the score sheet in the most recent pair of contests. His presence in the lineup leaves Sunusi Ibrahim and Kwadwo Opoku on the bench Saturday.

Prince-Osei Owusu
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
