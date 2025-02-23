Prince-Osei Owusu News: Logs assist and goal

Owusu scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atlanta United.

Already for CF Montreal, Owusu's two-year contract is paying dividends. Despite his zero assists logged during 2024, he assisted Montreal's first goal that Nathan Saliba scored. Scoring is obviously the transferred striker's trademark though, and he not only got going in that regard but also showed early promise for future games this season.