Prince-Osei Owusu News: Misses two big chances

Owusu had three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.

Owusu struggled to be effective in attacking plays Saturday. In midfield he managed to win 10 of the 11 duels he engaged in, but only mustered one shot on target and missed two big chances. He was subbed after 84 minutes. The German striker has posted a goal and an assist, both coming from the season opener four matches ago.