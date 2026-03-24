Prince-Osei Owusu News: Monster showing in loss

Owusu scored two goals, grabbed one assist and created four chances in Sunday's 4-3 loss versus Cincinnati.

Owusu scored in the 45th minute and later converted a penalty for his first brace of the year Sunday. The talented striker now has goals in three straight appearances and four in his five matches of the season. Owusu' four chances created were also a season high, this kind of performance is exactly what Montreal is going to need moving forward to turn their year around after starting 1-4. Owusu will look to keep the momentum rolling on Saturday versus New England.