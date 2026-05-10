Prince-Osei Owusu News: Offensive effort Saturday

Owusu generated three shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Orlando City.

Owusu registered three successful dribbles in addition to his finishing and playmaking numbers, but it wasn't enough for him to get involved in the scoring, ending a run of three league games with at least one goal or assist. The striker has posted multiple shots in two consecutive contests and is expected to remain Montreal's primary threat up front. He's still the team's leader in the most important attacking categories, having found the net six times and assisted five goals over 11 matches played in the 2026 MLS campaign.