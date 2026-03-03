Prince-Osei Owusu News: Quiet in loss
Owusu had zero shots and drew one foul during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Chicago.
Owusu had an even worse performance than the one from his season debut as he couldn't even attempt a shot and spent some large stretches without touching the ball. The forward, who had a breakthrough campaign last year, is definitely expected to do more but the four consecutive road games Montreal will face next won't make his mission any easier.
