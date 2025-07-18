Prince-Osei Owusu News: Scores again in loss

Owusu scored a goal off four shots (two on target), created one chance and drew three fouls during Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Philadelphia.

Owusu just can't stop scoring and did that for the third consecutive game, this time by slotting home a cross from the left to draw things level at 1-1 just before halftime. With six of his 10 league goals being scored over the last six games, the striker is one of MLS' must-have fantasy players right now.