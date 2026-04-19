Prince-Osei Owusu News: Scores and assists three in 4-1 win

Owusu scored one goal and assisted thrice from two shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over New York Red Bulls.

Owusu had an involvement in every goal as they beat the New York Red Bulls 4-1 at home. His goal was the second of the game and came from the penalty spot. In eight games this season, he has scored five goals and provided four assists. All of these goal involvements have come across four games. He did have a goal involvement in the first two of the season and also in the two before this match.