Prince-Osei Owusu News: Scores from spot in win

Owusu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over New York Red Bulls.

Owusu opened the scoring in the eighth minute from the spot after Ivan Jaime drew a foul from Justin Che. The striker calmly buried the penalty low into the bottom right corner to give Montreal its first goal of the 2026 season. The early strike allowed Montreal to settle into a compact setup and dictate the tempo of the match, and after making only a minor impact in the first two games of the campaign, Owusu will hope this performance sparks a scoring run as he looks to chase the 13 goals he produced last season.