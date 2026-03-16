Prince-Osei Owusu News: Scores in loss

Owusu scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and drew two fouls during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Orlando.

Owusu rose above opposing defenders to head home a corner kick from the right and draw things level at 1-1 in the 24th minute. However, the forward couldn't add any other noteworthy contributions throughout the rest of the contest. Anyway, that's now back-to-back games with a goal for him as he tries to replicate success from last year, when he scored in double digits for the first time since moving to MLS.