Prince-Osei Owusu headshot

Prince-Osei Owusu News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 10:37pm

Owusu scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and drew two fouls during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Orlando.

Owusu rose above opposing defenders to head home a corner kick from the right and draw things level at 1-1 in the 24th minute. However, the forward couldn't add any other noteworthy contributions throughout the rest of the contest. Anyway, that's now back-to-back games with a goal for him as he tries to replicate success from last year, when he scored in double digits for the first time since moving to MLS.

Prince-Osei Owusu
CF Montreal
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