Prince-Osei Owusu News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Owusu scored his side's lone goal Saturday, an unassisted strike in the 50th which cut the deficit to 2-1. It marked his second goal of the season and his first since the season opener. He also created one chance, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.