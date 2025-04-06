Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Prince-Osei Owusu headshot

Prince-Osei Owusu News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Owusu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Columbus Crew.

Owusu scored his side's lone goal Saturday, an unassisted strike in the 50th which cut the deficit to 2-1. It marked his second goal of the season and his first since the season opener. He also created one chance, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Prince-Osei Owusu
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now