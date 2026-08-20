Prince-Osei Owusu headshot

Prince-Osei Owusu News: Scores opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Owusu scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Columbus Crew.

Owusu started the scoring early with a goal in the 5th minute assisted by Hennadii Synchuk. It marked his 12th goal of the campaign and he's now scored in three consecutive matches. He also recorded two accurate crosses and one chance created but was unable to add to his tally of six assists on the season. He was subbed off in the 79th minute for Alexis Sanchez.

Prince-Osei Owusu
CF Montreal
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