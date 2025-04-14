Prince-Osei Owusu News: Six shot attempts
Owusu registered six shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.
Owusu led the Montreal attack Saturday with six shots attempts (zero on goal) as his side were edged-past in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte. The six shots attempts marked a season-high in a single appearance in 2025 for the forward. Through his first eight appearances (eight starts) this season, Owusu has tallied two goals and one assist.
