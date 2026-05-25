Promise David Injury: Should be ready for June 12

David (hip) is expected to be included in Canada's World Cup squad as he's on track to return in the June 12 clash with Bosnia-Herzegovina, according to coach Jesse Marsch, Ben Steiner of Sports Illustrated reports.

David will look to strengthen an injury-plagued Canadian team, joining Cyle Larin and Jonathan David in the attacking rotation. Still, it remains to be seen how many minutes the 24-year old will be able to play as he's initially projected to come off the bench. Before suffering the injury in February, he scored nine goals and one assist over 24 matches (17 starts) in the Belgian league, while adding two goals across seven UCL appearances.