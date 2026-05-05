Promise David Injury: Trending towards World Cup return

David is ahead of schedule in his recovery from hip surgery and could return for the World Cup, according to Matthew Scianitti of TSN.

David is seeing a major boost this week as the forward has started to do some non-contact training, leading to an MRI at the end of the month to check his progress. This does leave his return for the World Cup open, as if he continues to increase his fitness, a return could be on deck. With the forward suffering from such a restricting injury beforehand, they will be cautious about his return not coming too soon and taking up a spot in the squad, although he would be a nice backup option to have at forward behind Jonathan David.